The fishmonger, which is at Palmerston House in Commercial Square, won the awards for its Thai White Fish Green Curry and Cod, Garlic and Chorizo oven-ready recipes.

Great Taste is recognised as the UK’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards scheme and these dishes can now bear its black and gold logo.

Sebastian Candelon, owner and managing director of The Fresh Fish Shop, said staff are proud the meals have received awards that are ‘the Oscars of the food and drink industry’.

The Fresh Fish Shop in Commercial Square, Haywards Heath, has been awarded two gold 1-star awards by Great Taste for its Thai White Fish Green Curry and Cod, Garlic and Chorizo oven-ready recipes.

“Our homemade smoked fish pates have previously won Great Taste Award gold stars so it is fantastic to add two further accolades to that number,” he said.

“I would encourage any of our local customers to come in and pick up a pack to try or you can order from our online shop from the comfort of your own home,” he added.

Sebastian said his business is committed to sourcing fish from sustainable stocks and using produce from local growers wherever possible in its oven-ready meals.

He added that meals are prepared in the shop’s production kitchen by an expert in-house team.

“These gold stars are testament to the passion and attention they put into making these fresh dishes every day,” he said.

Praising the meals, the panel of Great Taste judges said: “The Thai flavours were well balanced and we were really impressed with how the vegetables had retained a crunch.”

“The fish was generous in quantity and also had a good flavour,” they said, adding that the shop’s wild-caught Scottish cod was ‘extremely aromatic, with lots of paprika and herbal notes’.