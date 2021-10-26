The cash will go towards funding more sensory equipment for the Kangaroos’ activity hub.

The event was organised by fundraising coordinator Samantha Norgate and took place at Cottesmore Hotel, Golf and Country Club.

Some 17 teams played on the 18 hole course and the day concluded with a two-course meal, an auction and raffle and a prize giving ceremony for the winners.

The winning team: ‘ Why Didn’t You Do That the First Time’. Picture: Simon Photography

The Ella Thatcher Memorial Trophy was awarded to Jamie Williams and his winning team ‘Why Didn’t You Do That The First Time’ (87 points).

Third place went to ‘WT Hackers Hill Team’ (80 points) and the Best Individual Golfer was Scott Funnell (39 points).

The other awards were: Longest Drive on the 18th hole – Seb Saunders; Par 3 – Nearest the pin third hole - Andy Howard; Par 3 – Nearest the pin seventh hole – Will Lynch and Daryl Summers; and Par 3 – Nearest the pin twelfth hole – Luke Fisher.

Consolation prizes went to Steve Ward and the team ‘The Pinging Swingers’.

Other challenges that took place during the day included ‘Beat the Pro’, won by Daryl Summers and Mark Allinson, ‘Hole in One Run’ by New Wave Golf, and penalty payments for anyone who hit their balls in the water.

Kangaroos thanked their headline sponsor Barratt Homes and main sponsors Power Electric Services, Searls Land, Freeman Brothers, Claire Nash Solicitors and WT Partnership.

They also thanked Angela Miller and pro golfer Sam from Cottesmore Golf Club, as well as Clare Jones from Bright Light Film, Hazel Constantine, Simon Kingsley of Just Simon Photography, Chloe Norgate from First Recruitment Services, Craig Baines, Robert Waghorn and Amie Gomez.