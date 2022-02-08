More than 40 companies are at the two-day event with more than 2,600 jobs available.

The job vacancies cover everything from baristas at Pret-A-Manger, to cabin crew and ground handlers.

Hundreds of jobseekers attended the first morning of the Gatwick Airport Jobs Fair

Nick Williams, head of retail operations at Gatwick Airport, said: "More than 40 brands across the airport are all looking for great people to come and join us as we build back.

"There really is something for everybody.

"With travel restrictions easing and a couple of our airlines making some positive statements we are definitely optimistic about having a really busy summer again."

And Mr Williams was delighted to se many people attending the jobs fair. He said: "I have spoken to a lot of the candidates today and everybody seems really enthused and engaged about working at Gatwick and tat is great to see after a couple of tough years for everybody.

"To see this level of interest in coming to work for us is fantastic."

We also spoke to some of the companies at the fair to see what roles were available and how important events like this are for the aviation industry, which has gone through a very tough couple of years due to the global pandemic. You can see our full video interviews above.

Kevin O’Reilly, managing director of One Resourcing said: "We survived through the pandemic buy diversifying and turning our office into a fit-to-fly testing centre.

"It's great to see things are opening up and it’s getting really busy again."