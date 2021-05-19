Father and daughter invest £100,000 and create 5 jobs with new Horsham showroom

Leighanne and Greg Cox are looking to expand Speedy Home Improvements by creating a dedicated space that will showcase six different living spaces and their new windows and doors range.

Five new jobs will be created as a result of the investment, including one front of house position, two sales roles and two apprentice fitters to support the installation team.

The duo are looking to capitalise on pent-up demand from homeowners keen to press the button on big projects and are hoping the 5,000 sq ft facility on Foundry Lane will help the business grow 30 per cent by the end of 2021.

Father and daughter Greg and Leighanne Cox of Speedy Home Improvements in Horsham © Andrew Hasson SUS-210519-104758001

Leighanne, who joined Greg in the business 11 years ago, said: “We have been growing steadily due to ‘word of mouth’ referrals and exhibitions, but felt the time was right to have a presence where potential customers could see our expertise first-hand.

“The showroom has been purpose-built to really showcase the improvements we can deliver, with visitors able to see a contemporary flat roof kitchen extension, both tiled roof and hybrid roof home extensions, a stunning orangery, beautiful glass roof conservatory and a practical garden room.

“We’ve also got an extensive range of windows and doors that we are now supplying and fitting, including Extreme window, the timeless Envisage flush casement or the contemporary Eclipse aluminium slim frame windows and doors.

“It will give people from Horsham and Worthing all the inspiration they need when considering adding more space to their homes.”

Speedy Home Improvements, which became part of the Conservatory Outlet network of retailers last year, will be running a number of promotions during the official opening weekend to help celebrate the big moment.

Visitors will have the chance to win a three-course meal at a number of local restaurants, prize hampers and, for the first three orders, a spa break away.

Greg said: “We are best known for our ability to take on technically demanding projects, with our unique ‘SpeedyBase’ system reducing the requirement for traditional wet foundations and construction time by up to four weeks.

“This is still very much what we do, but by joining Conservatory Outlet last year, we have also benefited from access to their excellent product range and its multi-channel digital marketing campaign that has really driven leads during the lockdown.

“Like the other retailers in the network, we decided the time was right to have our own showroom and look forward to welcoming homeowners from Horsham and Worthing over the coming weeks and months.”

Conservatory Outlet is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of home improvement products, supplying exclusively to an established network of retailers that specialise in conservatories, extensions, doors, windows and orangeries.

Greg Kane, chief executive of Conservatory Outlet, said: “Speedy Home Improvements has been a very welcome addition and have surpassed all of the joint targets we set at the start.

“Greg and Leighanne are a fantastic team, with a reputation for quality, service and overcoming technical challenges. This showroom is an important next step in the firm’s journey.”