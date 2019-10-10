Environmental health officers investigate Horsham town centre pub

Environmental health officers launched an investigation into a Horsham town centre pub after a mouse was spotted inside.

A complaint was made about the Lynd Cross in Springfield Road after a member of the public spotted the rodent in the popular venue.

The Lynd Cross in Horsham, photo courtesy of Google Streetview

A Horsham District Council spokeswoman confirmed the council had received the complaint.

She added: “Environmental health officers will investigate the site.”

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for Wetherspoon who run the Lynd Cross, said: “We can confirm that a mouse was spotted at the pub and the council’s EHO have spoken with the manager.”

Environmental health asked for ‘a number of measures’ to be implemented which the pub is currently putting in place, he added.

Eddie said: “The pub sits on the site of an old sewer line and we believe this is the cause of the problem.

“We are working with our pest control contractors to solve the issue.”

