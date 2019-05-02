Donation station set to return to Horsham town centre

A Horsham shopping centre is set to welcome back a charity donation station today (May 2).

Horsham Cancer Research is once again calling on shoppers to have a spring clearout and donate their unwanted items to its donation station in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Back for its 11th year the station will be collecting donations ranging from good quality clothes, shoes, accessories and books to homewares, DVDs and CDs.

Over the past ten years more than £180,000 has been raised through generous donations and the charity is hoping to raise another huge sum to break the £200,000 mark.

Gill Buchanan, Swan Walk centre manager, said: “The support of Swan Walk’s customers has been fantastic over the years and we look forward to receiving their 2019 donations. This event is also the ultimate in recycling and is an important part of our sustainability agenda at the centre.”

All donations are used to stock the two Cancer Research UK stores in Horsham’s East Street and West Street and each bag could be worth up to £30 to the charity.

The station will be located at the Swan mosaic in the centre and will run from May 2 until May 19.