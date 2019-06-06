‘Destination lunch’ venue opens in Horsham town centre

A cafe claiming to be the ‘destination lunch or brunch’ venue in Horsham town centre has opened its doors.

The Cafe at No 4 in Market Square, formerly Artisan Tea Rooms and Patisserie, revealed its new look on Saturday.

The former Artisan premises in Horsham

Owner Yvonne said: “[Our cafe is] focusing on [a] fresh home cooked menu.

“I’m very excited to be opening in Horsham - it’s been a long time coming.

“I have bored my friends senseless about wanting a coffee shop for about the last ten years so it’s finally happened.”

The venue’s makeover was delayed but Yvonne said she wants the eatery to be ‘the destination lunch or brunch place’, complete with alcohol licence.

The dog friendly cafe uses Sussex suppliers where possible according to Yvonne.

She added: “Our cafe is as individual as the people who enjoy it.

“Everyone is welcome (including our four-legged friends).”

The cafe’s produce includes coffee roasted in Ditchling, bread sourced from Ardingly and wine from South Downs Wines in Albourne.

Follow the cafe at Instagram.com/cafenumber4