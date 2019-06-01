Delayed reopening for Horsham town centre tea room following takeover

The unveiling of a new look of a popular town centre eatery has been delayed.

A notice on the door of The Cafe at No4 Market Square, formerly Artisan Tea Rooms and Patisserie, informed customers that its makeover was ‘taking a little longer than expected’.

The former Artisan premises in Horsham

The message said: “We are under new management and having a makeover.

“Oops! It’s taking a little longer than we anticipated so watch this space.”

Written by ‘Yvonne and team’ the messaged reassured customers they would be ‘the first to know’ about any developments and that the new management ‘can’t wait to meet’ them.