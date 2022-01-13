Following a Facebook campaign, where customers across the country were asked to nominate charities, the company announced it would be giving £300 each to West Sussex Mind and Littlehampton District Lions Club.

The people who made the nominations, Julie Bailey and Josie Withers, will receive a £50 voucher to use for a local business of their choice.

The first Titan store opened in Littlehampton in July 2012, followed by stores in Bracknell, Braintree, Leamington Spa, Solihull, Woking, Poole and Sidcup.

West Sussex Mind is one of the charities to benefit from Titan Storage Solutions' charity giveaway at Christmas

Dan O’Sullivan, national manager, said: “We have eight branches in the UK and so many amazing local charities that have helped our communities through the pandemic.

“Last year, we donated £500 to Safe Haven Animal Rescue and this year we’d like to increase the impact by giving two charities a donation of £300.

“We wanted to incentivise our followers not only with the charity donation but by offering something that rewards them personally. With community being at the heart of what we do, we value the ethos of #ShopSmall and #SupportLocal, so we knew a gift voucher for a local business would be the perfect prize.”