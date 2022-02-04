Take a look behind the scenes as Horsham garden centre expands

Here we take a peek behind the scenes where the works are taking place at Newbridge Nurseries in Broadbridge Heath.

The first phase of the expansion will see completion of a £4.5 million extension to the centre’s ‘shopping area’, new toilets and car park.

The second phase will include a new cafe, new roof and an extension of the garden sundries area.

Manager Steve Nicholls says: “It is going to look pretty special.”

1. A new canopy is to be built over the plant area. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173411001

2. Extensive works are going on to increase the garden centre's shopping area with the first phase set to open at Easter. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173347001

3. The garden centre is remaining open throughout the renovation and staff say they are trying to ensure as little disruption as possible to visitors. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173219001

4. There are pots of plants on display - and pots of all kinds. Pic S Robards SR2201251 SUS-220125-173543001