Taco Bell prepares to open in Crawley

Taco Bell is set to open a new restaurant in Crawley.

Internal works have begun at a vacant site in Crawley's Grand Parade

The world-famous Mexican-inspired company currently has branches in Chichester, Worthing, Brighton and Eastbourne.

Internal works have begun at a vacant site in Crawley' s Grand Parade, next to the High Street Wetherspoons — The Jubilee Oak. It was previously used as a betting shop.

T Bello Group Limited's change of use planning application is yet to be officially approved by Crawley Borough Council but works are already underway.

A picture taken today (Sunday, December 12) shows the ongoing internal works and a sneak preview of the digital menu boards, which have already been set up.

Taco Bell has been approached for comment.

