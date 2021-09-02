Sussex Sky broadband customers hit by outage

The broadband provider told customers: “There’s an outage in your area.

“We’re working on it and it usually takes a couple of hours to fix things like this.”

One reader told this newspaper: “I noticed the outage last night when my wife was trying to do some work from home.

“It fixed itself before going off again this morning. Because of the pandemic I have become a home worker and outages like this really do make it hard to do you job. I hope it is fixed soon.”

A Sky spokeswoman said: “We are aware of issues impacting Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Cardiff and parts of South East England.