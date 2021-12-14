Some great Christmas gifts for dogs

Gloria the Gobbler at Bone Idol SUS-211214-135556001

A Sussex dog grooming parlour and shop has some great gift ideas for the city’s pampered pooches - including tweed and handmade leather leads and collars, Christmas snacks and a turkey toy!

Bone Idol, based in St James’s Street, Brighton, has unveiled some fantastic festive treats.

Ben Thorpe, Bone Idol’s director, said: “This year is all about Tweed, and we have a beautiful range in stock. Our real Harris Tweed collars and leads are really popular with customers and staff alike, and your dog will look like the proper country lady or gentleman.

“Collar prices start at £23.50 for a small to £27.50 for a large. Leads range from £25.50 to £27.50.

“We also love Dogs and Horses, and this year we have this wonderful red collar and lead set, which is padded with leather on either side. The lead costs £65 and the collar costs £45.

“When it comes to toys we just can’t get enough of this wonderful ‘Gloria the Gobbler’. She even makes a gobbling noise and is perfect for a curious dog. Gloria costs £13.99.

“There are plenty of festive options when it comes to doggy’s Christmas dinner too...

“At Bone Idol we are proud to have our own brand of dog food, and they come in a range of flavours including the Christmassy turkey and garden vegetables with cranberry.

“The complete food option is available in the shop and costs £13.99 for 2kg and £32.99 for 6kg.

“If you would like to buy a larger 12kg bag for £54.99 those are available at www.boneidol.co.uk

“In the shop we also stock the brilliant Forthglade wet food. At the moment we are stocking the brand’s Christmas Dinner Box, which contains four beef, four turkey and four lamb meals. The box costs £17.99. A single serving turkey meal is also available for £1.79.

“When it comes to treats we always believe that these should be healthy, and as well as our popular doggy deli, we have a range of fabulous value festive options.

“For a bulk bargain we are stocking the Hollings tub of Christmas, which contains all 100 per cent natural treats including the star of the show, the pig’s ear!”

