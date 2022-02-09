Sale of hotel sparks fond memories for Horsham couples

Ghyll Manor at Rusper has been shut since the first lockdown in 2020 but has now been bought by Cotswold pub chain Brakspear.

The new owners say they plan to reopen the hotel next year following a major refurbishment.

And the news has delighted many people who held their weddings at the 17th century hotel set in 25 acres of grounds.

Ghyll Manor in Rusper

They say they are thrilled that the hotel will be reopening.

Many took to the West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page to reminisce.

Becky Finch said: “I was a member of staff of Gyhll for five years and was part of a small team that worked right till the end before we were all made redundant in October 2020.

“I hope the new owners will love this beautiful hotel and restore it better than ever.

“I loved working there and was sad to leave but am pleased it is not being sold to a property developer.

“Best of luck to the new owners, can’t wait to see it reopen again.”

Jenny Cain shared a fond memory: “Spent the first night of our honeymoon there nearly 30 years ago.”

And Consiglia Williams added: “I got married at Ghyll Manor in 2015.” ❤️

Katharine Price said: “We spent our wedding night here and had coffee the next morning with loads of our guests, was beautiful xxx”

Anna Clayton said: “We had our wedding reception there in April 2010, was the perfect venue, such special memories there.”

Karen Thompson added: “Robert Thompson and I got married there in 2016 and we had many happy staff Christmas parties with the girls from Beauty Secrets Salon and Spa.” ❤️

Tiffinny Myatt-wells: “We had our wedding night there 30 years ago this August.”

Andrew Stevens said: “Glad it’s staying as a hotel/restaurant. We had our wedding reception there in 2003.”