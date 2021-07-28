Rare Regency military sofa goes on sale in Wisborough Green
A rare Regency military ‘campaign’ sofa is going under the hammer at a Wisborough Green auction next week.
The sofa is expected to sell for up to £2,500 at Bellmans Auctioneers on August 4.
Campaign furniture was specifically made to break down or fold so that it could easily be carried. Its design enabled elite Army and Navy officers to travel in relative luxury.
This sofa was reputedly acquired from The Kepples Head Hotel, Portsmouth, where it was recorded in the 19th century hotel inventory.