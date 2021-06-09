Owners say opening new Horsham town centre store is a dream come true

Max Coppock and Oscar Gravett are co-owners of Moscy – a new homeware and lifestyle store which opened for the first time on Saturday, June 5.

Based in the Carfax, the shop offers a range of products hand-picked from UK and Scandinavian suppliers, the owners said. From rugs, cushions, throws, glassware and kitchenware to lifestyle accessories and bags, the shop boasts a huge range of unique product across a range of budgets, catering for all types of shoppers.

Max and Oscar said: “It’s been a long dream of ours to open our own store in Horsham, having lived in Sussex most of our lives.

Co-owners Max Coppock and Oscar Gravett

“We have a strong connection with the town and community and are thrilled to finally open our doors and see our dream turn into a reality.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a few obstacles our way, but nothing was going to stop us on this journey.

“Together with family and friends we’ve refurbished the shop in the Carfax, right by the busy bandstand, and can’t wait to welcome customers into the shop and help them find something special for their home, or a unique gift for a loved-one.”

On the shop’s first day customers queued from 8.30 ‘eagerly waiting’ to be first inside, Max and Oscar said.

The opening caught the eye of former Horsham resident, Patricia Collins, they added. Despite moving to Canvey Island after her husband passed away eight years ago, Patricia enjoys returning to Horsham every year to relive precious memories and was delighted to be the boys’ first customer, buying two bunches of dried flowers as gifts for her friends.

Moscy is open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.