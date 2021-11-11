Organic beers clinch top awards for Pulborough brewery

Hepworth Brewery has seen its organic ale - The Right Stuff - clinch the title of best beer.

An organic low-alcohol lager made with agave - Aztec - took the ‘highly commended’ title from the low alcohol sector of the awards – the only beer to do so in a sector usually dominated by non-alcoholic spirits and wines.

Hepworth Brewry MD and head brewer Andy Hepworth said: “We knew that The Right Stuff was ‘The Right Stuff’ and now it is officially confirmed.

Winning organic beers from Hepworth Brewery near Pulborough

“It is the first organic beer to win The Great British Food Awards.

“An American style Pale Ale 5 per cent alc, brewed from organically grown barley at Goodwood on the Sussex Downs and bottle conditioned, it makes great beer that improves with age.

“Aztec is in a class of its own. As the only Highly Commended beer in the low alcohol category of the Great British Food Awards it means it was the best low alcohol beer.

“The two awards at the Great British Food Awards prove that organic beers have come of age.

“Over the 20 years we have been brewing them we have seen the quality of the organically grown ingredients improve dramatically.

“Brewing great beer is so much easier when you start with great ingredients.

“The fact they are grown locally and organically means it is kinder to the planet, something I don’t think we need to explain any more.”

The beers are on sale in selected retailers and via Hepworth’s Brewery Shop in Pulborough.