New social housing to be provided at Thakeham development

Worthing Homes announced it has exchanged contracts with Bellway Homes on properties the firm is building in Thakeham.

A spokeswoman added: “Not only are these our first homes with Bellway homes but also our first - definitely not last - homes in the Horsham District.

“Once built we will be taking handover of 26 new homes for people in the local area of Horsham.

The Thakeham development

“These will comprise of 18 affordable rent homes (8 one bed flats, 7 two bed houses and 3 bed houses) and 8 shared ownership homes (1 one bed flat, 2 two bed homes and 5 three bed homes).”

The build is due to start in October and complete next year.