New shop to open in Horsham town centre

The new ‘Love It Again’ store in West Street will sell ‘high-quality and unique small furniture, giftware, handbags and jewellery, plus toys, books, vinyl and more.’

The shop - on the former site of the Between the Lines store - is being run by Horsham Matters and all proceeds will go to support people in need.

Horsham Matters will be closing its Redkiln superstore from the end of the year but officials say it will continue to sell large furniture items including sofas and beds, plus linens and kitchenware ‘all at affordable prices’ from its online store, www.horsham-matters.online - with free local delivery.

The new shop will be on the site of the former Between The Lines store in Horsham's West Street

Managing director Emma Elnaugh said the new store would offer shoppers a different shopping experience, where not only will the stock be out of the ordinary, but any items sold would help reduce landfill waste - as well as making a difference to those experiencing poverty in the local community.

“Love It Again won’t be a run-of-the-mill charity shop,” she said.

“We will be selling top quality items and each sale will benefit those in need living right here in the Horsham district and give items destined for landfill another life.

“Through Horsham Foodbank we have supported many hundreds of people over the past year with emergency food, school holiday food provision and fuel vouchers, and by supporting our new Love it Again store shoppers will help to ensure this good work continues.”

The new store was named Love it Again by Julie Foster following a competition among supporters.

Emma added: “We are so pleased to have a presence on the high street once again.

“Opening Love It Again alongside our online store means we can continue to make a difference to those in need right here in our community.”