New pizza restaurant planned for Horsham town centre

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to change the use of a shop in East Street into a restaurant and pizza takeaway.

The Fireaway Pizza company, which has more than 50 outlets throughout the UK, wants to site the restaurant on the ground floor of a former bathroom and plumbing goods shop.

If planning approval is granted, the restaurant plans to open from 10am-11pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.