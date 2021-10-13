New operator appointed to run Burgess Hill’s growing market

Burgess Hill Town Council launched the market in September 2020 as one of its Bridge the Gap initiatives, to support the town’s shops and businesses by attracting footfall into the town centre.

The monthly market is held on the second Saturday of each month from 9am to 2pm in Church Walk.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Despite having to adapt its way of working due to the pandemic, the market has been well supported by traders and shoppers alike.

Burgess Hill Market

“The Town Council’s Market Working Group felt it was now time to move the market to the next level and to see it grow, and a report to Council recommended a market operator be appointed to run the market.

“Burgess Hill Town Council is pleased to announce ‘The Anonymous Travelling Market’ has been appointed to operationally manage Burgess Hill Town Market from Market Day on Saturday 13th November, with key objectives to increase stall numbers, and improve footfall and awareness. The market operator will be working with current and past traders as well as bring additional traders to grow the product choice at the market.”

Any traders or entrepreneurs interested in having a stall at the market are asked to contact The Anonymous Travelling Market by emailing them at [email protected]

Councillor Matthew Cornish, Chairman of the Market Working Group said, “I am so pleased that the recently established market days are attracting people to Burgess Hill town centre, especially given the challenges of the pandemic.

“The variety of stalls, local traders and sustainable produce on offer is a welcome addition to the town centre, but bringing in a professional market operator will now help expand the market offering further.

“Town Council Officers worked incredibly hard to bring the market back to the town on the second Saturday of the month, after many years without. It means we have a solid base of regular traders coming to the town and will help Anonymous to take the market to the next level.

“The Market Working Group and Town Council Officers will continue to work closely with the market operator, and we look forward to seeing the market grow and offer even more variety for the residents of Burgess Hill and the wider Mid Sussex community.”

Steve Dauwalder, Operations Manager at The Anonymous Travelling Market said, “We are excited at the challenge of bringing new life into Burgess Hill Town Market with more stallholders and increased footfall.

“We are keen to encourage Self Producers and Artisans to show off affordable good quality regional or Fairtrade products and food.