New jobs in Horsham and Haywards Heath on offer for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit

As part of the Government’s scheme to kickstart youth employment Southern Co-op has started advertising the latest placements which are open to those who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

The latest vacancies are in The Co-operative Food stores in Banstead, Bournemouth, Chertsey, Chislehurst, Clanfield, Cowplain, Denmead, Drayton, Ealing, Hayling, Haywards Heath, Holbury, Horsham, Hove, Lee on Solent, Milford On Sea, North Baddesley, Parkstone, Pill, Portishead, Poole, Portchester, Portslade, Portsmouth, Purbrook, Romsey, Ryde, Shirley, West End, West Ewell, Wickham, Widley, Wimbledon, and Yapton.

There are also a further three roles at its head office in Portsmouth in recruitment, corporate affairs and communications.

So far, there have been 38 people employed by the regional co-operative across its head office, funeral and retail branches via the Kickstart scheme.

Sarah Kavanagh, business transformation and HR Director at Southern Co-op, said: “The Kickstart Scheme means we look for people aged 16 to 24, with the right attitude, and give them the opportunity to learn new skills whilst being paid.

“We expected it to take a bit of time for some to find their feet and get into the routine of work but, after about three weeks, we have been getting some great feedback. One manager described their new starter as ‘100 per cent amazing’, ‘flexible, keen and willing to try anything’.”

The Kickstart Scheme placements are funded by the Government for 25 hours per week for six months and referrals are made on to the scheme via local Jobcentres.

The job placements provide opportunities to young people who may have been overlooked before due to lack of experience.

In order to help them gain as many skills as possible, Southern Co-op’s programme is also giving young adults a chance to gain a Level One Certificate in Employability Skills which is being run by Havant & South Downs College.

The stores accepting applications for this latest round are: Banstead in Nork Way, Bournemouth in Belle Vue Road, Castle Lane, Kinson Road, and Madeira Road, Bristol in Ashley Down, Memorial Road, Long Down Avenue, Pill’s Baltic Place, and Portishead’s Newfoundland Way, Chertsey in Fordwater Road, Chislehurst in White Horse Hill, Clanfield in White Dirt Lane, Cowplain in Milton Road, Denmead in Hambledon Road, Drayton in Tregaron Avenue, Ealing in Uxbridge Road, Hayling in Elm Grove, Haywards Heath in Franklynn Road, Holbury in Long Lane, Horsham in Guildford Road, Hove in Old Shoreham Road, Lee on Solent in High Street, Milford On Sea in High Street, North Baddesley in Seymour Parade, Parkstone in Penn Hill Avenue, Poole in Ringwood Road and Tatnam Road, Portchester in White Hart Lane, Portslade in Abinger Road, Portsmouth in Copnor Road, Eastney Road, Elm Grove, Fawcett Road, Great Southsea Street, New Road, Northern Parade Road and Twyford Avenue, Purbrook in London Road, Romsey in Abbotswood Common Road and The Hundred, Ryde in West Street, Shirley in Orchard Way, West End in High Street, West Ewell in Ruxley Lane, Wickham in The Square, Widley in Crookhorn Lane, Wimbledon in Ridgway, and Yapton in Main Road.