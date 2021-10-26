New Horsham Pop Up shop ‘will help pandemic entrepreneurs’

The new outlet - Pop Up Horsham - is being run by Horsham District Council as part of its post Covid economic recovery strategy.

The shop will open at 12 noon on November 2 at 7 West Street.

A council spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 pandemic affected a wide range of businesses but one positive trend from the crisis was a surge in new business start-ups.

Pop-Up shop in Horsham's West Street

“Pop Up Horsham creates an ideal opportunity to support those who have been made redundant and started a new business within the past 18 months.”

The council says it has seen many entrepreneurs starting and growing businesses across the district throughout the pandemic, many of them trading online.

“Pop Up Horsham enables a wide range of business types to gain their first experience of trading on the high street, adding to their business skills in the process,” said the spokesperson.

The council aims for Pop Up Horsham to become a high street-based hub for access to business skills development through hosted training sessions in-store and signposting to other support programmes.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Chris Brown said: “The initiative very much builds on our ongoing ‘Buy Local’ campaign to boost sales for local independent businesses which are so key to our local economy at this crucial trading time.

“But it is not just about businesses, as the hub is also supporting entrepreneurs wanting to use the high street space for activities such as yoga and fitness classes, and Sussex Green Living will also be on site to educate and inform customers about helping the environment.

“I would urge as many of you as possible to come along for the opening and see for yourselves all the great new products, services and activities on offer.”