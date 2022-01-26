New Billingshurst Lidl: ‘Bring it on’ say locals

The supermarket will be sited on the new Billingshurst Business Park where there are also plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru.

People took to social media to express their delight when Lidl revealed its plans this week.

Many messages were posted on West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page. Neil Garton said: “Bring it on.” And Steve Mengham added: “Happy days.”

Tanya Lintott said: “Yay, Xmas stollen on our doorstep.”

Sara Chandler posted: “I live in Southwater and I’d rather use the one in Billingshurst as it looks like parking is more accessible.”

Krystal J Vowels said: “Can’t wait till it opens.”

Hollie James added: “Fab idea!”

And Jim Gunn said: “I’m addicted to the malted bloomer loaf from Lidl, it can’t come soon enough.”