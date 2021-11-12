New attraction set to open at Wisborough Green adventure park
A new attraction is set to open soon at Fishers Farm Park in Wisborough Green.
The park is to launch a ‘Glow Barn’ as an addition to its sensory play area.
A spokesperson said: “Having launched the popular ‘Higgledy Village’ here at Fishers in 2017, with baby sensory room, musical instruments, bubble walls, and giant tree-house climbing zone, we’re hoping our brand new Glow Barn will be the perfect addition to our sensory play.”