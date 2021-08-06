MP praises firm on new low carbon brewery warehouse

The brewery – which already has a purpose-built facility run by solar-power – has extended its premises to include the new warehouse. This will provide space to increase storage capacity and enable the expansion of the company’s operations.

The new warehouse includes an automated mobile racking system which allows for larger deliveries of Sussex-grown malt and hops. Larger deliveries allow for less incoming road transportation. The additional roof space will allow for a doubling of solar panels and a reduction in the business’ carbon footprint.

The next stage is to produce enough energy from the brewery waste to power the site and progress to net-zero emissions.

Mr Griffiths cut the ribbon to officially open the new lower carbon warehouse watched by Hepworth’s supporters and employees.

Andy Hepworth, head brewer and founder, said: “It is a moment of great pride to open the new warehouse, which we first thought about two years ago.

“The net-zero emissions for business is an initiative close to our hearts.”

Mr Griffiths added: “Hepworths are leading the way to show how lower carbon beer can be produced.

“Andy is passionate about carbon-reduced production through innovation – from locally-sourcing the hops and barley, using solar power, and running the world’s first beer-source heat pump.