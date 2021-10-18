McDonald’s plans to open new restaurant in the Horsham district

The ‘golden arches’ company is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the new restaurant in Billingshurst.

It wants to site the 100-seater restaurant and drive-thru, along with a play area and car park, on land at the partially-developed Billingshurst Trade Park off Stane Street.

Agents acting for McDonald’s, in a submission to the district council, say the proposals offer a ‘high quality drive-thru restaurant to the growing Billingshurst village community.’

An illustration of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru near Horsham

However, the proposals are already splitting opinion in the village and some have submitted letters of objection to the council.

Many are concerned about an increase in traffic in the area and an increase in litter.

One of the objectors says that McDonald’s’ plans are “very far removed from the original concept of a series of small enterprise units” at the trade park.

Another protested: “McDonald’s is not a facility that is needed in Billingshurst, the noise, the litter, the traffic jams.”

Yet another pointed out: “There are already sufficient takeaways in Billingshurst. Also, from experience of the one at Buck Barn, I know that this type of outlet generates large amounts of litter for miles around.”

But others have taken to social media in support of the proposals. “Bring it on, I say,” said one. “We already have an industrial estate on the approach to the village.”

Another stated: ”Sounds like a great move to me! More jobs and hopefully bring more in the way of delivery services such as Uber eats, which will benefit existing eateries in Billingshurst too.”

Another added: “It’s on a major and busy road route with a sizeable population so it’s not a huge surprise! It will bring local jobs which is never a bad thing, although not often looked at,”

Many people in Horsham have been calling for McDonald’s to return to Horsham after the company closed its Bishopric restaurant in 2014.

See also McDonalds closes after 25 years in Horsham