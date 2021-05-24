Horsham town centre shop reopens with a new look

Wakefields Jewellers in West Street has been closed for several months and has undergone extensive building work during lockdown.

As the business reopened today, Wakefields said in a statement to customers: “After months of challenges and extensive building work, we are so excited to reveal our luxury new retail environment, which will allow us to further elevate our services and provide our customers with a unique shopping experience.

“No appointments are necessary, we would love for you to pop in and once again explore our luxury jewellery and watch collections, or enquire about our workshop services - we look forward to seeing you all very soon!”