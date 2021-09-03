Horsham town centre pub to reopen soon – under new management

The Anchor Tap in East Street is being taken over by Sam and Marie-Clare of The Malt Shovel, the pub said in a statement.

A spokesman added: “Sam and Marie-Clare of The Malt Shovel - Horsham are delighted to announce their acquisition of The Anchor Tap, East Street.

“The ever fabulous Ben will be the new manager there, and he is exceptionally excited to take charge of Horsham’s newest Freehouse.

Horsham town centre, stock image. Pic Steve Robards SR2011101 SUS-201011-170915001

“We plan to open as soon as possible. We are making some changes to the decor and bar design to improve the ergonomics of the bar and acoustics of the building, as well as refreshing the cellar and lines after their period of rest.