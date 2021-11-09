Horsham supermarkets hit by crisp shortage

Crisp aisles in local supermarkets are being left bare as a country-wide Walkers shortage bites.

Horsham shoppers have taken to social media to share their sorrow at being unable to get hold of their favourite snacks.

They say that local branches of Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, the Co-op and Budgens have all been affected.

Horsham has been hit by a national crisp shortage

One person complained that the supermarkets ‘have had next to no crisps for a while now.’

Others are bemoaning the fact that they are unable to get their favourite flavours - cheese and onion, prawn cocktail and French fries - and are accusing people of panic buying.

There are reports that some people are selling packets for £8 on eBay.

The problem started weeks ago and is expected to go on for some time yet.

Walkers say the problem has been caused by an IT upgrade.

A spokesperson said: “A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products.

“Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale.

“We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves.