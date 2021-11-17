Horsham pubs take part in ‘Hero the Driver’ campaign

It’s part of the chain’s annual Yuletide campaign to encourage responsible drivers in cooperation with Coca-Cola’s ‘Hero the Driver’ initiative.

Horsham pubs taking part are The Crown, in Horsham’s Carfax; the Anchor Hotel in Market Square and Sussex Barn in North Heath Lane.

Customers in the pubs are being offered prizes of up to £500 of shopping vouchers, alongside a guaranteed prize of a free bottle of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The Crown, Horsham

Other prizes on offer include £100 Red Letter Days vouchers and £25 Greene King gift cards.

Greene King spokesman Ashleigh Egan said: “Celebrating Christmas at the pub with friends and family is sadly something that many of us did not have the chance to do in 2020, and reuniting at the pub for Christmas this year is going to be incredibly special.