Horsham company offers new psychology based service

Human resources consultancy, Adastra HR, announced it has become an accredited ‘Insights Partner’ with its service offering “Insights Discovery’

The service, which is based on the psychology of Carl Jung, uses psychometric tools and a four-colour model to help employers and employees alike by building essential soft skills, the company said. These skills include; collaboration, communication and leveraging collective strength while also identifying their strengths and weaknesses, communication, and individual working styles.

A spokesman added: “What is particularly unique is that this exercise isn’t just on an individual team member level but also on how all employees fit together at a business-wide level - and how they can collaborate better as a team! The service provides excellent insight into where a business’s core skills are and highlights potential skills gaps within a company to map out each team member’s strengths and weaknesses, skills, personality and preferences.”

The Adastra HR team

Alison Daymond, managing director of Adastra, said: “Insights Discovery is a great way of helping employees reflect upon themselves and to identify their own personal communication style – as well as recognising the strengths and values they can bring to the team. This builds an understanding of each other’s communication preferences and how they can work best in the office and at home. If employees’ understanding of each other improves, by learning their communication preferences, strengths, and style of work, the team’s level of collaboration, communication, and productivity will increase. This will only result in a stronger higher performing team and business as a whole.”

The service’s main aim is to provide businesses with the tools and opportunities to improve their team dynamics (whether in the office or working from home, or a combination of both) to improve employees’ performance, relationships, and the overall working environment.

A spokesman added: “Of course, in today’s climate, with the normal way of working disrupted globally, people are adjusting to working in hybrid teams (some even as new starters), making it more critical than ever to stay connected. The service has already been successfully rolled out with several existing clients within the Adastra network across the South East via some fun and creative training sessions. All the sessions have been well received, with clients reporting that there has already been noticeably stronger employee performance and team re-connection across the company.”

For more see https://adastrahr.co.uk/insights-discovery/ email [email protected] or call 0330 113 0925.

An Adastra HR Insights Session