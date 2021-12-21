Horsham and the surrounding areas supermarket opening hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Doing the ‘big shop‘ at Christmas is always a big deal.
It takes meticulous planning and you need to know when the supermarkets are going to be open.
Some people leave it to the last minute or need supplies on Boxing day.
So here are the opening hours of some of the supermarkets in Horsham and the surrounding areas.
Tesco festive opening hours:
Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 12:00 - 19:00
Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED
Boxing Day (26th Dec): 10.00 - 16.00
Sainsbury’s festive opening hours:
Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 06:00 - 19:00
Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED
Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED
Asda festive opening hours:
Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 12:00 - 19:00
Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED
Boxing Day (26th Dec): 10.30 - 16:40
Lidl festive opening hours:
Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 07:00 - 18:00
Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED
Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED
Aldi festive opening hours:
Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 07:00 - 18:00
Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED
Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED