Don't get caught out this Christmas

It takes meticulous planning and you need to know when the supermarkets are going to be open.

Some people leave it to the last minute or need supplies on Boxing day.

So here are the opening hours of some of the supermarkets in Horsham and the surrounding areas.

Tesco festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 12:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): 10.00 - 16.00

Sainsbury’s festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 06:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED

Asda festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 12:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): 10.30 - 16:40

Lidl festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 07:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED

Boxing Day (26th Dec): CLOSED

Aldi festive opening hours:

Christmas Eve (24th Dec): 07:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day (25th Dec): CLOSED