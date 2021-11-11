Working on his sixth book and having been approached for the film and TV rights for his first book, he decided it was time to retire from his private practice, with patients across the south east.

Based in Steyning, he has had many jobs in his time but his role as motor racing promotions manager for Southern Organs Company led to him being linked to an infamous 1970s fraud case and he finally revealed his secrets in 2014 in his true crime story, Paying for the Past.

Since then he has written four novels and is now working on his fifth, The Door to My Father, a dark tale of family secrets and lies which should be out some time next year.

Osteopath Geoff Green is retiring from his private practice at the age of 80

Geoff said: “My second love, writing, which until now was fitted in alongside my busy practice, has become increasingly more demanding of my time.

“I have loved my osteopathic career but there’s a point, around 80 years old it seems, when such demanding physical and mental application has run its course.”

His retirement will be gradually phased in between now and December 10 and his patients, who are spread widely over the south east, will be referring themselves to other practitioners.

Geoff said: “Some therapists sell their patient lists on but I have never felt easy about that.”

Geoff was born in South Wales in 1941, one of six children, and the family moved to London when he was seven.

He left school at 14 and had more than a dozen jobs, including cinema projectionist, photographer’s assistant, milkman, timber porter, soap maker and handbag maker, before establishing a building and shopfitting company in the 1960s.

He did his O and A-levels at 40 and completed a four-year, full-time course to qualify as a registered osteopath in 1987. He then became clinic tutor and assistant lecturer to the Dean at the British College of Osteopathic Medicine and went on to join the degree course committee and board of governors.

In private practice since 1987, Geoff has seen more than 10,000 patients and been employed by four companies, including a nine-year contract with GlaxoWellcome, as consultant and practitioner treating musculoskeletal problems in the workplace.

He received a first-class honours degree in osteopathic medicine from the University of Westminster in 2000 and in 2005, joined the NHS Primary Care Trust Integrated Back Pain Service, working with a team based at Horsham Hospital to treat and manage patients suffering from musculoskeletal pain.

Geoff said: “My research, Osteopathy in Occupational Health, was the largest study of its kind, analysing the effectiveness, including cost-effectiveness, of employing physical therapists in the workplace. It was published in several magazines and journals, including the Occupational Health Review.”

Geoff did a creative writing course with The London School of Journalism and the true crime adventure he depicted in his first book seven years ago was life changing.

Geoff said: “Paying for the Past has created particular interest since its publication in 2014. It has sold well in paperback and on Kindle and is soon to be issued on Amazon in hardback.

“The ‘crime’ was the subject of two documentaries, one by the BBC in 1979 and the other by Canadian film company Cineflix in 2008. This year, a reputable London agency approached me about securing the film and TV rights.”