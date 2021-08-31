Jenny Winter said she had invested £400k into the George and Dragon in Shipley – building an extension and renovating the site. And now the pub is ready to open its doors again after months of closure – with a new landlord in place.

Jenny said: “We’re really, really excited. We had five offers for the ten year lease.”

She added that the interest shows that people still take pride in local watering holes. And the pub is planning a party to celebrate its grand reopening.

The George and Dragon during its extention

The venue will open for drinks on September 6, for food from September 10 and a launch party is being held on September 11.

Jenny owns the pub with her husband Dave Greenwood. The couple bought the pub in 2012 to stop it being developed into a house, Jenny said.

And after a tough year due to covid Jenny is delighted with how the renovation has turned out.

She said: “It will be a local pub. The old part of the pub will be serving bar food. In the restaurant we will be serving more upmarket food.