‘End of an era’: Horsham bowling centre gets set to close

The independently-owned 12-lane centre at The REC off Albion Way has announced that it will shut its doors for the final time on October 31.

The owners say: “It’s the end of an era, 23 years of bowling in Horsham coming to an end.”

But, they say, they are planning to replace the ten-pin bowling alley with another venue - ‘something big’ - but have not yet revealed what it will be.

Horsham's bowling centre at The REC Rooms is to close after 23 years