Crawley's Taco Bell is not opening on scheduled date - this is what they had to say

Those hoping to get a taco in Crawley's newest restaurant tomorrow (Tuesday, December 21) will be disappointed.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:22 pm

Taco Bell have confirmed they new branch at 7 Grande Parade, High Street, will not open as scheduled.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell said: "Unfortunately, the Crawley restaurant will not open as planned tomorrow, due to unforeseen circumstances."

They added they would provide us with an updat as soon as possible

Taco Bell was due to open on Tuesday December 21

The launch, when it happens, will mark the brand’s 83rd UK restaurant opening.

Crawley