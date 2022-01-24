'Crawley really is the place to be right now' - Town centre BID manager delighted to see hmv return
‘Crawley really is the place to be right now.’
These were the words of Crawley Town Centre BID manager Wendy Bell after hmv confirmed their return to the town centre after their closure in 2019.
The entertainment retailer will be back in the Martlets - replacing DW Sports - in the Spring and shows Crawley is getting back on it’s feet after being hit hard by the pandemic.
A new report showed the town as being ranked fifth in the South East for the percentage (14.9%) of vacant units.
But hmv’s return shows how Crawley is the place to be for businesses, according to Wendy.
“Welcome back HMV! Crawley Town Centre BID are delighted that HMV are returning to the town, we know what a boost it will be for residents to have this iconic brand back,” she said.
“What a great start to 2022, we’re looking forward to seeing what other retailers and hospitality outlets join the growing trend of re-opening or opening up in this area.
“Crawley really is the place to be.”
