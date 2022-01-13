The family run builders’ merchants — which opened its first depot in Chichester — now operates from 14 different locations across the South of England, supplying specialist timber services and products to the building trade and for home DIY.

The 175th anniversary year marks an important milestone for the company and to celebrate the occasion Covers will be hosting a range of special events, competitions and discounts, including supplier demo days, exclusive offers and the chance to win some top prizes such as televisions, iPads and gift cards worth £175.

In keeping with the spirit of its mission to serve and support communities, Covers will also be making a variety of donations throughout the year to local charities and community projects in honour of its anniversary.

Henry Green (left) and Rupert Green (right) celebrate Covers Timber and Builders Merchants' 175th anniversary.

Rupert Green, chairman of Covers Timber and Builders Merchants, said: “Our 175th year of trading is a huge landmark in the company’s history, and we are absolutely delighted to be celebrating it with our customers, staff and suppliers.

"We are extremely proud to be part of a company that is so rich in heritage and intrinsically connected to the communities it serves.

"We have come a long way since the early days, consistently investing in our depots, vehicles and state-of-the-art timber machinery so we can offer unrivalled products and service to our trade and DIY customers.

"Covers has grown due to a dedicated team of staff – many of whom have been with us for twenty to forty years or more.