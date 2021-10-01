Chance to run your own Pop-Up shop in Horsham

Horsham District Council is set to open a Pop-UP shop in Horsham’s West Street and is on the lookout for budding retailers.

Following the success of Pop-Up Horsham in 2015, which supported 28 new businesses to gain valuable experience of retailing in a high street environment, the initiative is back for 2021/22.

It is due to start from November 1 and is part of the council’s post pandemic economic recovery strategy which is being financed by the Government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund.’

Chance to run a Pop Up shop in Horsham

The West Street store makes use of a vacant property owned by the council, providing affordable temporary premises.

A spokesperson said: “This allows smaller enterprises and start-up businesses the opportunity to trial business concepts and trade in a high street location and use dedicated events space without the commitment or cost of a longer-term lease.”

Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for the local economy Chris Brown said: “We have seen many entrepreneurs starting and growing businesses across the district throughout the pandemic. I hope as many as possible will look at Pop Up Horsham to provide their first experience of high street retailing.

“This is a great addition to our Buy Local campaign and along with our strong online training and skills development programmes, The West Sussex Retail Hub and Horsham Market Towns Programme, this extends our support for local independent businesses that want to get the best from both online and in-person sales and marketing opportunities.”

Project manager Charley Crocker added: “Businesses and lives have changed dramatically in the past year which has altered the way we shop.

“To reflect this, Pop Up Horsham is coming back to the town centre and is calling for small and start-up businesses to come forward to showcase their products to provide an opportunity to experience hybrid retail – online and on the high street.”

Creative Strategy Consultant Laura Bennett said: “Pop Up Horsham is especially keen to help those who have been made redundant and started a new business within the past 18 months.

“As well as working with more established independents and small businesses whatever their background, including those within the travel, entertainment, well-being, or hospitality industries.

“The initiative aims to support those trying to grow their business whether it be working around family commitments, a full-time job, or supporting those who are struggling to gain confidence to take their products out onto the high street.”