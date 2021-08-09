Chance for Steyning, Upper Beeding and Bramber residents to get ‘fastest broadband in UK’

It means that the area will be connected to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country.

It’s all part of the Government’s £5 billion ‘Project Gigabit’ to bring fast broadband to every part of the UK.

Virgin Media O2 is working closely with West Sussex County Council, Horsham District Council and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports to make it happen.

Ed Wicks from Virgin Media on the doorstep with local resident Rick Knowles who has signed up for gigabit broadband in Steyning.

The Virgin company is now inviting Steyning, Upper Beeding and Bramber residents - and small businesses - to register their interest so that Government-backed Gigabit Broadband Vouchers can be used, alongside private investment from Virgin itself, to connect locals to broadband speeds of up to 1.1Gbps.

Virgin Media’s Gig1 service will provide a boost to broadband speeds by offering services up to 25 times faster.

Digital infrastructure minister Matt Warman said: “Our broadband voucher scheme is energising broadband firms to deliver ultra high-speed connections to the most hard-to-reach parts and I’m delighted to hear Virgin Media O2 has joined us and launched its first scheme in West Sussex.”

Rob Evans, managing director, fixed network expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our mission is to upgrade the UK and this voucher scheme, combined with our continued private investment, will help to bring the benefits of next-generation digital infrastructure to harder-to reach areas.

“We urge residents in West Sussex to get involved and register their interest so that Virgin Media O2 can bring gigabit connectivity to West Sussex communities as quickly as possible.”

Steyning resident Rick Knowles said: “The nature of work and the ways of learning are being transformed by 21st century technology.

“Rural communities are now being left behind if they don’t have high speed broadband connectivity.

“People working from home need it; kids learning need it and businesses need it.

“Without gigabit broadband rural communities will become less desirable places to live and work in.”

Steve Waight, county council cabinet member responsible for digital infrastructure, said: “I am delighted that Virgin Media has chosen to launch its first ever residential gigabit vouchers scheme in Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding.

“Residents and small businesses locally are set to benefit from technology that can offer the fastest, most reliable broadband speeds which will make all the difference to living, working and schooling as well as running businesses and retail, including from home.

“This opportunity is one of a kind and without it the area may have to wait years for an equivalent gigabit-capable broadband service.

“I encourage everyone who is minded to pledge their voucher to Virgin Media to sign up and unlock the public funding that will help to make these exciting plans a reality.”

To apply for the Gigabit Voucher scheme visit www.virginmedia.com/GBVS