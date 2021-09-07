Call for employers to exhibit at Horsham District Jobs and Skills Fair

That’s the message from Horsham District Council as the fair returns after a break last year.

The 2021 Jobs and Skills Fair will take place on Saturday October 2 from 10am to 3pm at the Drill Hall in Denne Road, Horsham.

A council spokeswoman said: “Following the great success of previous Jobs Fairs, including a virtual one last year due to the pandemic, where hundreds of local jobseekers have been matched with hundreds of local jobs, the Fair is making a welcome return with the promise of lots of jobs, apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities on offer.”

The Horsham District Jobs and Skills Fair 2019

The fair, organised by Horsham District Council, will be a great opportunity for those seeking a job, thinking of changing their existing one or considering on-the-job training through an apprenticeship to meet a wide range of employers eager to recruit and grow their organisations.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Chris Brown said: “The pandemic has greatly impacted the lives of many people in our local area, not least in terms of their prospects for employment.

“I am really pleased that our Jobs and Skills Fair is making a welcome return this year as I believe it will play an important role in securing new opportunities for residents and will help many businesses with their post pandemic recovery plans.

“I would encourage as many local businesses as possible who are looking to hire new people to register now for a place at the Fair, and I would urge local jobseekers to save the date and come along on the day to meet the employers and check out the many opportunities on offer.”

The fair looks to build on the success of five previous physical events (and a number of online trials) which have in the past helped hundreds of local companies connect with local people looking to find jobs and grow their skills in our ever-changing jobs market.

Following on from the physical event this year, all opportunities will then be posted on the council’s vacancies website at https://www.jobsfair.horsham.gov.uk/ .