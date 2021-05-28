Another new restaurant to open in Horsham town centre
Another new restaurant is getting ready to open soon in Horsham town centre.
Monte Forte Neapolitan Pizza is expected to open for business in East Street in July.
Monte Forte - which already has a pizzeria in Reigate - was founded by two Italian brothers, Paolo and Luca, with, they say, “the vision of creating the best Neapolitan pizza available at prices for everyone, using the freshest ingredients and not forgetting good vibes to go along with.
“We’re naturally passionate about providing the highest quality food along with an enjoyable experience for all of our customers.”