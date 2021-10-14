Aldi supermarket chain to open stores in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

The stores will be among 100 Aldi plans to open across the UK over the next two years.

As well as at sites in Crawley and Horsham, Aldi will also open shops in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

The supermarket says it has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is currently searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

It says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi says it will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.