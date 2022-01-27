Where is the best place in Horsham for a car wash?

7 Best car wash places in Horsham

If your car needs cleaning but you don’t feel like doing it yourself, where can you get it done?

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:26 pm

These are the seven best car wash places in Horsham, according to Google reviews.

1.

Auto Detailing Sussex, based in Bethune Road, Horsham, was rated 4.8 out of five in a Google review

2.

Horsham Hand Car Wash on the Jubilee Industrial Estate off Foundry Lane, Horsham, is rated 4.1 out of 5 from 260 Google reviews.

3.

Waves Hand Car Wash at Tesco Express, Broadbridge Heath, is rated 3.5 out of five from 46 Google reviews.

4.

Platinum Auto Valet, a mobile Horsham service, is rated four out of five from Google reviews.

