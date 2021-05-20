50 new jobs created in Ashington after firm’s investment

Baker & Baker, a specialist European-wide bakery products manufacturer, has today confirmed long-term investment plans for its site in the village.

Due to increased customer demand and as the UK begins to exit from the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker & Baker is immediately increasing its headcount in Ashington, a spokesman said. The business is seeking to hire around 50 new factory-based employees to work either day or night shifts on a permanent basis.

John Lindsay, Baker & Baker CEO, said: “Our site in Ashington is a key asset to our business, where we manufacture a broad range of bakery products for some of the UK’s and Europe’s top retailers and food service outlets.

“Recent business performance means we must go further and we have an urgent need to recruit a significant number of new employees to support our growth ambitions.

“We offer employees a competitive salary and benefits package, along with the realistic prospect of progression and a long-term career with us.

“Many of our factory managers joined Baker & Baker in entry level roles and we work closely with all of our employees so they can realise their potential.”

Baker & Baker has invested heavily in its Ashington site in recent months, the firm said, with a raft of new equipment including flow wrapping, chocolate handling and packaging capabilities to support new contracts for both own label lines and retailer products.

Richard Collinge, UK HR director at Baker & Baker, added: “Alongside competitive pay rates, we have a range of employee benefits and offer comprehensive training to help grow and develop our people.”

The formation of Baker & Baker as a standalone bakery products business in April this year – following the formal separation of CSM Bakery Solutions – provides the foundation for continued investment in the company’s four UK sites.

In Ashington, Baker & Baker is recruiting for both day and night shift production operatives, responsible for manufacturing and packaging a range of Gluten Free and Free-From bakery products, with opportunities to progress within the business. Further details on the available roles can be found on Baker & Baker’s Facebook page.