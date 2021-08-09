Coffee shop closes in Midhurst

A spokesperson for the chain apologised to Midhurst residents for 'any inconvenience the store closure may cause'.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store on North Street, Midhurst has now closed.

"We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience the store closure may cause customers and hope to continue to serve the local community their favourite Costa coffee at the nearby stores in Haslemere or Chichester or via one of our Costa Express machines.”