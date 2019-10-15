Chocolate doughball takeaway patisserie to open in West Sussex

A takeaway patisserie selling homemade chocolate doughballs has been given the all clear to open in West Sussex as one of the first shops of its kind in Britain.

Bognor Regis resident Ali-Emre Sen, who runs a cafe and a bar and restaurant in the town, applied to convert a charity shop in Crane Street, Chichester into an outlet for the desserts as well as takeaway drinks. He said the vision was to offer something new for Chichester.

Crane Street, Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

The proposal was given the go ahead by Chichester District Council this week.

The decision notice read: "The takeaway patisserie hereby permitted shall only be in operation between the hours of 11am and 9pm, unless any variation is first approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority, to safeguard the amenities of neighbouring properties."

Speaking in August shortly after the plans were submitted, Mr Sen said: “We’ve got a cafe in Bognor and we didn’t want to open a cafe because there are already too many in Chichester and we wanted to do something different.

“They have crepes and waffles and all that but this is completely different, it’s doughballs with sauce inside and chocolate on top.”

The sweet doughballs would be freshly fried on the premises and served warm, filled with a white or dark chocolate sauce or cream inside and coated with chocolate and other toppings. Teas and coffees would also be served to takeaway.

Mr Sen said the food was popular in Turkey but he didn’t believe it had been done in England, the closest food being a profiterole.

He applied for a change of use at the unit formerly occupied by charity Scope, in a bid to target tourists, students and families.

Have you read?: Sussex church sets up ‘Brexit stress’ chapel



Tories choose candidate to be next county council leader



Stagecoach driver ‘refuses’ to accept this £5 note from mother in Sussex