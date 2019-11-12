Burgess Hill Library to close and move to new building – here’s all you need to know

Preparations are underway for the relocation of Burgess Hill Library.

The library is moving from its old location at Martlets Hall to 15-19 The Martlets, a few hundred metres away, as part of the town centre regeneration project.

A 3D image of the new childrens library in Burgess Hill. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council

In order to do this the library will temporarily close from Saturday (November 16), to move equipment, books and other stock to the new site, Burgess Hill Town Council said.

The new library will open at 9.30am on Tuesday, December 3.

Lesley Sim, head of Libraries, Heritage and Registration at West Sussex County Council, said: “All library staff members are looking forward to the move and to welcoming residents to the new library.

“We will do everything possible to limit disruption for our customers during the temporary closure and I know the wait will be worth it as the new building has improved facilities for all, can host more events and services and will be a really attractive, modern library.”

To help minimise disruption to customers during the closure, the following arrangements will be in place:

• All books on loan from Burgess Hill Library will be automatically extended so that no fines accrue while the library is shut

• Reserving and renewing items online will still be available and library users can also return items to any other West Sussex library if they prefer

• Customers can continue to download the FREE eLibrary apps to read magazines, newspapers and eBooks – www.westsussex.gov.uk/elibrary

• Regular events – including Rhyme Time and Storytime – will continue to take place at nearby libraries including Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and Haywards Heath, check www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraryevents for full listings

• All library customers can use public computers and IT facilities at any West Sussex library