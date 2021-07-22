Brewers team up with brand-new micro-pub in Billingshurst

'Beer is best enjoyed locally' is the message from Horsham and Chichester brewers Brook Saunders and Brenden Quinn.

The pair have teamed up to open a new micro-pub, The Billi Tap, in High Street, after feeling there was a gap in the market for micro-pubs that focus on local produce.

Brook, brewer and owner of Wisborough Green's Brolly Brewing, said: "What we are trying to do is to hark back to the days of when pubs were pubs and it was all about community, local beer, local produce, local people in a local environment enjoying each other's company."

From left: Brenden Quinn, Brook Saunders, Martin Nicel, Jane Fitch

The community-focused micro-pub in 44 High Street will stock Sussex-made beers and cider, as well as rum, gin and vodka all made in the two counties.

Wine is being sourced Henning's Wine Merchants in Pulborough and Sussex's famous sparkling wines will also be on offer.

Brenden, owner of Little Monster Brewery in Chichester, said: "For me it's a way to showcase good beer from breweries who are passionate about what they do and what we believe in. It's also about giving something back to Billingshurst, but not only Billingshurst, the wider audience."

Martin Nicel, from Thakeham, the bar's manager, said: "We want more people to enjoy the deliciousness of great Sussex beers.

"It's about enjoying what we have in Sussex and little bit of funky stuff from our European cousins."

Setting up the watering-hole has not always been plain sailing. With the pandemic, the team had to work through a number of lockdowns, each damaging the hospitality industry.

Despite this, Brook, Brenden and Martin remained positive.

Brook added: "It's amazing and the interest we have had from everyone has been so good. It's so nice to know that when you set something up like this and you hope that the locals want it and then to have the response that we have had, it's really heartening."

A special thanks was given to interior designer Jane Fitch, whose company Jane Fitch Interiors ran the refurbishment of the building.